Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.10 Million in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 142,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,427 shares of company stock worth $20,310,336. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

