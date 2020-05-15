Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Tristate Capital worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,264 shares of company stock valued at $604,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.