Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Mantech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

