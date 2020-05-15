Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

