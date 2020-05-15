Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 785,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

