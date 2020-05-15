Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

NASDAQ FNJN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Finjan has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNJN. B. Riley began coverage on Finjan in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

