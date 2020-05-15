FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $80,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. UBS Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

