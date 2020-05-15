FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 69,082 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,082 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

