FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 675 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

