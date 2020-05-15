FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 195 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

