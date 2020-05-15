FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

