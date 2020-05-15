FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.