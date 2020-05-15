Financial Survey: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% Safety Insurance Group 8.09% 10.71% 4.23%

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 5.34 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.27 $99.60 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxbridge Re and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

