Financial Contrast: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVDF)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.71%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.83%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -74.08% -71.52% Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($4.40) -1.09 Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.25 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.03

US Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

