Financial Contrast: RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) vs. Its Rivals

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RAPT Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RAPT Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors 6507 17998 34952 1394 2.51

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.34%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics Competitors -2,784.45% -234.83% -32.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A -$43.00 million -1.48 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.21 million 0.21

RAPT Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

