Financial Comparison: ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Cimarex Energy (OTCMKTS:XEC)

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its share price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Cimarex Energy -44.65% 10.09% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 2 5 15 0 2.59

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $39.91, indicating a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Cimarex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 1.00 -$124.62 million $4.46 5.19

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH Company Profile

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

