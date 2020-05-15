Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,373 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $376.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

