Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 130,373 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after buying an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after buying an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

