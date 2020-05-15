Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.