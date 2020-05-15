Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,284 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

