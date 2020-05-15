Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.65 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

