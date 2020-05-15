Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $184,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,777 shares of company stock valued at $49,443,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

