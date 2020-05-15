Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.58 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in AMETEK by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

