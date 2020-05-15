Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of FENC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin bought 768,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

