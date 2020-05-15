Family Management Corp Sells 313 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $180.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.13. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

