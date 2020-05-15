Family Management Corp Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.