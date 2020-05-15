Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

