Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 65,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

