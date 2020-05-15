Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 833,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

