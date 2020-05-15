Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Short Interest Update

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.30 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

