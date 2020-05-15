Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

EXR stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

