Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $252.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.29. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

