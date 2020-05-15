Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of EVFM stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $252.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.29. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
