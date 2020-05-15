Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $249,872,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

