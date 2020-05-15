Everest Re Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $23.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

RE opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.51. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

