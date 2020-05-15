Everest Re Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $23.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
RE opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.51. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
