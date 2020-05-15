Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EURN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

