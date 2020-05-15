Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 72,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

