Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after buying an additional 1,856,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 1,034,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,541,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.