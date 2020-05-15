Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $43.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

