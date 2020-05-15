Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

KIE stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

