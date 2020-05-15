Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

