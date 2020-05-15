Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

