Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

