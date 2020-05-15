Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

