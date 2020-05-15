Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $83,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,462,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

