Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in National Grid by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.