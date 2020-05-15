Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.24.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

