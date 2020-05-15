Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 464.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $142.29 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

