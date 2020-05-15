Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

