Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 306.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

