Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 259 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

